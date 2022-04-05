Strs Ohio Has $723,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTV stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

