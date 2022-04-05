Strs Ohio Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

California Water Service Group Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.