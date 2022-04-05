Strs Ohio Buys 317,800 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.44% of Athenex worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Athenex (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
