Strs Ohio Sells 5,400 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Amalgamated Financial worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

