Strs Ohio Sells 5,400 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Amalgamated Financial worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $548.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

