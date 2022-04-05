Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Pure Cycle worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PCYO stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

