Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KE opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

