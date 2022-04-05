Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $12.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $163.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

FLMN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

