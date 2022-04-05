Comparing Clover Health Investments (CLOV) & Its Peers

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clover Health Investments to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clover Health Investments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 108 1135 2309 50 2.64

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 74.66%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.55 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.22

Clover Health Investments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Risk and Volatility

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Health Investments peers beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

