Contrasting Honest (HNST) and Its Competitors

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Honest to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Honest and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.98 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.90

Honest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Honest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 285 1250 3355 62 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 93.69%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Honest competitors beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

