Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

