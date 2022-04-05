LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.