LSV Asset Management Sells 32,600 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Kraton worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraton in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.