Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTGGet Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

