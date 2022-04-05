Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$550,940.52 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

STN stock opened at C$62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.09 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.36.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

