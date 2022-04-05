US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

