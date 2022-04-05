Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $794.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

