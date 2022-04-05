LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

