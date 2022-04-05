Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DRQ stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.