Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,567 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.