Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -144.52 and a beta of 1.17. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

