Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $582.00 target price on the credit services provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting Credit Acceptance's profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. However, persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting bottom-line growth. Worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other near-term concerns for the company, which make us apprehensive.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $550.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.98. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $352.10 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

