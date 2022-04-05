Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

