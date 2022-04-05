Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FNCH stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.
About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.