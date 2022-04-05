Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

CZR opened at $80.69 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

