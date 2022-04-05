JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $192.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

IRTC opened at $168.01 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 309,520 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

