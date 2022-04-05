Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey Acquires 10,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth $78,829,000. Finally, FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,239 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

