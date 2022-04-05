Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey Acquires 10,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
