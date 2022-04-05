Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) COO Jennifer Rumsey Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

