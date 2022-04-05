Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 780 at Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.10) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 783 ($10.27).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 621.80 ($8.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 648.51. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.56%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,540.33). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.