Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ABTX opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

