Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.51) to GBX 4,840 ($63.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

JET opened at GBX 3,038 ($39.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,926.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,198.65.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

