Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.23. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,573.77).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

