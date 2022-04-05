Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.97 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $12,444,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

