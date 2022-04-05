Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.97 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

