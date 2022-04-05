Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,823,666. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

