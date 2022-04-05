Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 103,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,666. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

