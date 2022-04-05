Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,084 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Landsea Homes worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LSEA opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.25. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum purchased 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

