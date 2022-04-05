Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,084 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.89% of Landsea Homes worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LSEA stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

