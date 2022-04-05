Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.40 ($99.34).

ZAL opened at €50.54 ($55.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.92 and a 200-day moving average of €69.34. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

