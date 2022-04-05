Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.43 ($36.73).

ETR UN01 opened at €23.68 ($26.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($46.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

