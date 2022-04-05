NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.75 ($44.78).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €26.48 ($29.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $843.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.55.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.