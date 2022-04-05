Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.20.

NYSE GPN opened at $140.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

