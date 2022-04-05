Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

