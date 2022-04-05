Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

