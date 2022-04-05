Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89.

PD stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

