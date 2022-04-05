Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Purchases 6,827 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Get Forian alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forian by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forian in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Forian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.