Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

