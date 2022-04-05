Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

TERRF stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

