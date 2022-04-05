Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Universal Logistics worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

