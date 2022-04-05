Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.26) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 522 ($6.85) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 556.66. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

