Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.26) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 522 ($6.85) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 556.66. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.