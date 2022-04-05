ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $782.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.99.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 540,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

